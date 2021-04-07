Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Leslie’s Inc. provides direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry, serving residential, professional and commercial consumers. The company markets its products through physical locations and multiple digital platforms. Leslie’s Inc. is based in PHOENIX. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LESL. Guggenheim upgraded Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Leslie’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Leslie’s from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

LESL stock opened at $25.56 on Wednesday. Leslie’s has a 52-week low of $19.15 and a 52-week high of $32.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.86.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $145.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.96 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Leslie’s will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Leslie’s news, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 90,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $2,541,074.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 17,893,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $451,273,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at $1,110,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at $4,179,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at $2,412,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at $1,915,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at $2,775,000.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

