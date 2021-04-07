Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Down 4.5%

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)’s share price was down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.23 and last traded at $24.40. Approximately 6,032 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,540,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LESL shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Leslie’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.62. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.86.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $145.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.96 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 17,893,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $451,273,817.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 90,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $2,541,074.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LESL. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,968,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,286,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,412,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $471,000.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

