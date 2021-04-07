Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Given New $59.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $59.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lincoln National from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Lincoln National from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.62.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $62.96 on Tuesday. Lincoln National has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $67.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.15). Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 19.31%.

In related news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $416,981.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the first quarter valued at $392,000. Woodstock Corp lifted its position in Lincoln National by 4.3% during the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 54,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Lincoln National by 256.5% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln National by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,386,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,736,000 after buying an additional 471,016 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth about $565,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

