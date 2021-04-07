Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lindsay had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $143.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of LNN stock traded down $5.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $165.88. The stock had a trading volume of 596 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,902. Lindsay has a one year low of $81.13 and a one year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.74 and a beta of 0.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 35.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

In other news, Director Michael Christodolou sold 9,000 shares of Lindsay stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.44, for a total value of $1,263,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

