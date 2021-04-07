Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lindsay had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $143.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:LNN traded down $5.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $165.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 596 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,902. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.74 and a beta of 0.32. Lindsay has a 12 month low of $81.13 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

In other news, Director Michael Christodolou sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total transaction of $148,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

