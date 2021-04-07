Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Releases Earnings Results

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $143.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.50 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

LNN opened at $171.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.74 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Lindsay has a 12-month low of $81.13 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.00.

In related news, Director Michael Christodolou sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.44, for a total value of $1,263,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

