Lisa A. Mango Sells 8,336 Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Stock

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 8,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $337,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 81,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,311,644.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Lisa A. Mango also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 14th, Lisa A. Mango sold 58,326 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $2,421,695.52.

ONEM stock opened at $40.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.77. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $59.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.70. The company has a quick ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.78% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $121.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ONEM. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 559.6% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

