Lonking (OTCMKTS:LONKF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lonking (OTCMKTS:LONKF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lonking Holdings Limited operates as construction machinery manufacturer in China engaged in the manufacture of wheel loaders, excavators, road roller, motor graders and forklifts. The company also develops and produces core components, including gearboxes, torque converters, axle, hydraulic components, gear pipes and driver shaft and etc. Lonking Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shanghai, China. “

Lonking stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.25. Lonking has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $0.31.

Lonking Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts, and other construction machinery in Mainland China. It also provides hydraulic excavators and skid steer loaders; and diesel, electric, and LPG forklifts. In addition, the company offers components, such as axles, gear boxes, cylinders, gears, castings, and high-end hydraulic pumps and valves; and main valves, parts, pilot oil valves, radial plunger motors, swing motors and reducer assemblies, and variable plunger pumps.

