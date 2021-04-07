LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,149 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 15,677 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PBA. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 189,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after buying an additional 78,101 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,000,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,250,000 after buying an additional 274,413 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 353.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 54,459 shares during the period. 54.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PBA opened at $29.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.14 and a fifty-two week high of $30.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $0.1658 dividend. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 99.00%.

PBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Desjardins cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

