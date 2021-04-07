Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial began coverage on Lundin Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an outperform rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Lundin Gold from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Lundin Gold from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Shares of Lundin Gold stock opened at $8.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.93 and a 200 day moving average of $8.53. Lundin Gold has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $9.70.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

See Also: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.