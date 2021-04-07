Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Acquired by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,023 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lyft in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Lyft news, CFO Brian Keith Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,202,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Valerie B. Jarrett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total transaction of $577,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,635,602 shares of company stock worth $299,859,391 over the last ninety days. 22.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.85.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $64.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 2.35. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $68.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. The company had revenue of $569.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

