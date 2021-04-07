Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 582 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 1,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth $3,115,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 731.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,649 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provenire Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth $518,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NOW shares. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $670.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.41.

NOW opened at $509.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $511.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $521.27. The company has a market cap of $99.83 billion, a PE ratio of 144.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.24 and a 1 year high of $598.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total value of $277,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.31, for a total value of $1,008,774.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,505 shares of company stock valued at $26,570,853. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

