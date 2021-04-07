Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZM. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,479,000 after buying an additional 39,225 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 408.2% during the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 68,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,984,000 after buying an additional 54,730 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,870,000 after buying an additional 34,153 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,056,000. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.48, for a total transaction of $854,341.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Ryan Azus sold 6,250 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.68, for a total transaction of $2,023,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 48,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,655,430.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 432,119 shares of company stock valued at $153,754,441 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

ZM opened at $324.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $352.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $410.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 422.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $109.57 and a one year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $423.62.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.