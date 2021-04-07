Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. Takes $39,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJL. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 990,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,070 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 892,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,621,000 after acquiring an additional 145,597 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 617,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,260,000 after acquiring an additional 163,006 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 555,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,843,000 after acquiring an additional 114,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 546.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 530,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,246,000 after acquiring an additional 448,165 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJL opened at $23.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.06. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.71 and a 52 week high of $23.45.

