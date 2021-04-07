Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Up 8.7%

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)’s share price shot up 8.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.88 and last traded at $53.10. 268,368 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 32,920,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.85.

Several research firms recently commented on MARA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Patent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Marathon Patent Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get Marathon Patent Group alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -111.60 and a beta of 4.33.

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Marathon Patent Group had a negative net margin of 319.69% and a negative return on equity of 48.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Patent Group, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Merrick D. Okamoto sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $34,055,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,458,458 shares in the company, valued at $70,953,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Merrick D. Okamoto sold 632,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $12,962,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,079,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,148,502.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Patent Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Patent Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Patent Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Patent Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Patent Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Patent Group, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc in February 2013. Marathon Patent Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Patent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Patent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.