MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MarineMax, Inc. is the nation’s largest recreational boat and yacht retailer. Focused on premium brands, such as Sea Ray, Boston Whaler, Meridian, Hatteras, Azimut Yachts, Ocean Alexander, Galeon, Grady-White, Harris, Crest, Scout, Sailfish, Sea Pro, Scarab Jet Boats, Aquila, and Nautique, MarineMax sells new and used recreational boats and related marine products and services as well as provides yacht brokerage and charter services. MarineMax currently has 62 retail locations in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Texas and operates MarineMax Vacations in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on MarineMax from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Northcoast Research cut MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist increased their target price on MarineMax from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

Shares of NYSE:HZO opened at $51.49 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.85. MarineMax has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $63.99.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.76 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. MarineMax’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MarineMax will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $443,700.00. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $200,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,920.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $1,919,780 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MarineMax by 303.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,362 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in MarineMax by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in MarineMax by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,222,000 after purchasing an additional 10,377 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MarineMax by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 533,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,702,000 after purchasing an additional 13,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in MarineMax by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 37,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 20,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

