Marlin (POND) Achieves Market Cap of $171.12 Million

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Marlin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000410 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Marlin has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar. Marlin has a market capitalization of $171.12 million and $60.44 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00070677 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.28 or 0.00270434 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005526 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $455.85 or 0.00804287 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,099.95 or 1.00744248 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00017342 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Marlin Coin Profile

Marlin launched on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

