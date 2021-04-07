Matson (NYSE:MATX) Trading Up 4.2%

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)’s share price was up 4.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $71.25 and last traded at $71.05. Approximately 9,793 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 273,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.19.

Separately, Stephens increased their price objective on Matson from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Get Matson alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.16. Matson had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $700.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Matson’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.17%.

In related news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $50,932.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,856.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.79, for a total value of $166,975.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,550 shares of company stock worth $317,189. 1.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Matson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fruth Investment Management boosted its holdings in Matson by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 6,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Matson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 208,720 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,891,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Matson by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matson Company Profile (NYSE:MATX)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Recommended Story: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.