Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Apr 7th, 2021

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Maverix Metals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of Maverix Metals stock opened at C$5.76 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. Maverix Metals has a twelve month low of C$3.26 and a twelve month high of C$5.82. The stock has a market cap of C$621.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.40.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

