Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.21 EPS

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $1.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:MAXN opened at $28.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.14. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $57.97.

MAXN has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name worldwide. The company is headquartered in Singapore. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. operates independently of SunPower Corporation as of August 26, 2020.

