Mdex Reaches One Day Volume of $298.60 Million (MDX)

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Mdex has a total market capitalization of $287.11 million and $298.60 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mdex has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Mdex coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.77 or 0.00006657 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00071569 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.32 or 0.00270756 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005619 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.59 or 0.00774507 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,751.15 or 1.00216994 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00016470 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Mdex Profile

Mdex launched on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,160,000 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

