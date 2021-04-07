Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $348.29 Million

Analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) will announce $348.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $344.86 million to $355.70 million. Medical Properties Trust posted sales of $294.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full-year sales of $1.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.44 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet cut Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.89.

In other news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $5,622,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,317,553.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $15,059,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,251,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,957,252.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 993,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,385,160. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $118,366,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 212.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,757,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555,662 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,685,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,365,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,991 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $21,732,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 124.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,418,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,176,000 after acquiring an additional 786,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

MPW stock opened at $21.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Medical Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.56 and a 200-day moving average of $20.32. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

