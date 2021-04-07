Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $24.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.84% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT’s financing model allows hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their underlying real estate in order to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades, staff additions and new construction. Facilities include acute care hospitals, inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, and other medical and surgical facilities. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MPW. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.89.

NYSE MPW opened at $21.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.32. Medical Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $22.75.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.44 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. Medical Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $15,059,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,251,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,957,252.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $5,622,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $40,317,553.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 993,000 shares of company stock worth $21,385,160. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 13,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 20,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 12,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

