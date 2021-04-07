MedicCoin (MEDIC) Trading Up 17.6% This Week

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 140.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One MedicCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MedicCoin has a market cap of $83,710.21 and approximately $158.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MedicCoin has traded 17.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00050728 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000321 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000071 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MedicCoin Profile

MedicCoin (CRYPTO:MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin . MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicCoin is a research-based cryptocurrency with MasterNode and PoS feature that is built on top of a system with a net-positive social benefit. The MedicCoin project encourages “do good things, make life better” by rewarding members for contributing their CPU/GPU computing powers to further healthcare research. MEDIC Coin has an active Android wallet, with iPhone wallet in the works along with other health applications. MEDIC Coin also is rewarding coins for [email protected] project, significantly impacting research across numerous diseases including various cancers, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Diabetes, infectious disease and more, with recent research focusing on investigating and designing pharmaceutical solutions for various drugs like opiates and antidepressants. “

MedicCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

