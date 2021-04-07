MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$9.00 price objective on the stock.

MEG has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$7.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy to C$8.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy to C$9.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of MEG Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$7.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$6.84.

Shares of MEG Energy stock opened at C$6.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.22. MEG Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.14 and a 1-year high of C$8.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72.

In other news, Senior Officer Chi-Tak Yee sold 281,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total value of C$1,865,504.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,035,785.24. Also, Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 17,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total transaction of C$118,391.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$102,837.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

