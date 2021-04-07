Megacoin (MEC) Price Reaches $0.0338 on Exchanges

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $257.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Megacoin has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0338 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.42 or 0.00393056 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000106 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003710 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005247 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,450,437 coins. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

