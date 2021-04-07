Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC) Insider Acquires £15,960 in Stock

Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC) insider Heather Hopkins bought 6,000 shares of Mercantile Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 266 ($3.48) per share, with a total value of £15,960 ($20,851.84).

Shares of LON:MRC traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 268 ($3.50). The company had a trading volume of 1,204,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,474. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 253.43 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 229.77. Mercantile Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 164.20 ($2.15) and a one year high of GBX 269 ($3.51). The firm has a market cap of £2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31. The company has a current ratio of 13.15, a quick ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a GBX 2.65 ($0.03) dividend. This is an increase from Mercantile Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.35. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Mercantile Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.11%.

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

