Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Meridian Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company for East Boston Savings Bank. The Bank provides financial services to individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits; interest-bearing demand accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts. The company also offers loan products consisting of commercial real estate loans, one-to four-family residential loans, multi-family real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, loans secured by passbook or certificate accounts, and overdraft loans. Meridian Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Meridian Interstate Bancorp, Inc., is based in Peabody, Massachusetts. “

Shares of Meridian Bancorp stock opened at $18.57 on Tuesday. Meridian Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $19.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $973.40 million, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 23.56%. The company had revenue of $57.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.32 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meridian Bancorp will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Meridian Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,412 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 14,943 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, including NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

