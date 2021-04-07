Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of MILE opened at $10.64 on Tuesday. Metromile has a 1 year low of $9.16 and a 1 year high of $20.39.

Get Metromile alerts:

Metromile Company Profile

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance service. It also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees; and offers Metromile Pulse, a wireless device that is plugged into the car's diagnostics port and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Metromile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metromile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.