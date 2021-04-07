MFS Municipal Income Trust (MFM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on April 30th

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $6.86 on Wednesday. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.62 and a 52-week high of $6.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.73 and a 200-day moving average of $6.60.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

