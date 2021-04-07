Michael Stock Sells 43,000 Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Stock

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $490,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,354,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,436,375.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Stock also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

On Monday, February 1st, Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $509,120.00.

LBRT stock opened at $11.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $14.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 3.31.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.07. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $257.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.16 million. Equities analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,395,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,631,000 after buying an additional 1,222,010 shares during the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP raised its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 242.4% during the 4th quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 4,118,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,340 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,052,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,411 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,320,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,616,000 after purchasing an additional 144,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,140,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,760,000 after purchasing an additional 148,204 shares during the period.

LBRT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.82.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.