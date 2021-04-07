Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Israel Discount Bank of New York’s 8th Largest Position

Israel Discount Bank of New York trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,068 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,359 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 2.3% of Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,138,000 after buying an additional 17,157 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth $2,507,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,367,105 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,704,473,000 after buying an additional 514,003 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,770 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,151,000 after buying an additional 5,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,342,557 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $282,380,000 after buying an additional 92,416 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $247.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $162.30 and a twelve month high of $249.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $235.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.69.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.28.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

