MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.90 Million

Wall Street analysts expect MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) to announce sales of $48.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $49.70 million and the lowest is $48.10 million. MidWestOne Financial Group reported sales of $47.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full-year sales of $190.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $185.50 million to $195.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $183.95 million, with estimates ranging from $182.90 million to $185.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MidWestOne Financial Group.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $49.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.10 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 1.45%.

MOFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

In related news, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $57,520.00. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOFG. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,556,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,624,000 after buying an additional 1,005,615 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 162,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 78,581 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 258,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,324,000 after buying an additional 61,547 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,432,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,090,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,720,000 after buying an additional 57,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOFG traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.64. The company had a trading volume of 399 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,151. The company has a market capitalization of $489.66 million, a PE ratio of 146.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. MidWestOne Financial Group has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $33.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

