Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Price Down 2.6% This Week

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 7th. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market capitalization of $27.04 million and $161,902.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund token can currently be bought for $40.87 or 0.00072130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00070459 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.13 or 0.00264939 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005423 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $441.49 or 0.00779086 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,416.58 or 0.99557204 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00016571 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 55.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Token Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 661,427 tokens. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

