Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Director Luis A. Gonzalez Sells 350,000 Shares

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $6,653,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at $158,410.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:AVO remained flat at $$19.82 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 162,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,136. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.40. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $22.19.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mission Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Roth Capital upped their price target on Mission Produce from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.57.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVO. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at $10,804,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the fourth quarter worth about $8,929,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the fourth quarter worth about $6,307,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the fourth quarter worth about $5,226,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the fourth quarter worth about $3,010,000.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

