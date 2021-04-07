Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Insider Purchases £138.46 in Stock

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones acquired 43 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 322 ($4.21) per share, with a total value of £138.46 ($180.90).

Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones sold 18,331 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.02), for a total value of £56,459.48 ($73,764.67).

LON MAB traded up GBX 11.80 ($0.15) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 329.60 ($4.31). 580,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,237. The stock has a market cap of £1.97 billion and a PE ratio of -12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.11, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a 12 month low of GBX 115.04 ($1.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 368 ($4.81). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 318.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 242.79.

MAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mitchells & Butlers has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 278.57 ($3.64).

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

