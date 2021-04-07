MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $650.00 Million

Brokerages expect MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) to report sales of $650.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $649.60 million to $650.40 million. MKS Instruments posted sales of $535.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full year sales of $2.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.62 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover MKS Instruments.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $660.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.94 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS.

MKSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 12,685.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,466,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after buying an additional 4,431,302 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,975,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 505,435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,043,000 after buying an additional 300,901 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after buying an additional 154,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,155,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $775,613,000 after buying an additional 135,161 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MKSI traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $193.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,831. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. MKS Instruments has a twelve month low of $84.00 and a twelve month high of $199.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.36 and a 200-day moving average of $147.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

