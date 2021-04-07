Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) Hits 1-Day Volume of $406,654.00

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 7th. Modern Investment Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.48 million and approximately $406,654.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Modern Investment Coin has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. One Modern Investment Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00001320 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Modern Investment Coin alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00035650 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004569 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000138 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003583 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin Profile

MODIC is a coin. Modern Investment Coin’s total supply is 4,088,559 coins and its circulating supply is 3,299,828 coins. Modern Investment Coin’s official website is modic.fund . Modern Investment Coin’s official Twitter account is @ModicLtd and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Modern Investment Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modern Investment Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Modern Investment Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Modern Investment Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Modern Investment Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Modern Investment Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.