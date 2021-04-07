Moelis & Company Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 616 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 927% compared to the typical daily volume of 60 call options.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Moelis & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group raised Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moelis & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

In other Moelis & Company news, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 17,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $903,421.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 17,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,566.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $67,367.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,182.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 561,291 shares of company stock worth $31,307,518. Insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 126,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MC opened at $57.01 on Wednesday. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $26.05 and a 12-month high of $59.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.25 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.20.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $422.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.09 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The company’s revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 112.24%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

