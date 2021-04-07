Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Acquired by Red Spruce Capital LLC

Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,698,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,240,000 after purchasing an additional 618,928 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 978.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,793,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,313 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,548,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,756,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,382,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,213,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,850,000 after purchasing an additional 345,487 shares during the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,442 shares in the company, valued at $331,094.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $496,642.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,482.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAP traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.18. 8,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,593,243. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.26. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $56.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 7.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen raised their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.62.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

