Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Hits New 12-Month High at $54.39

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.39 and last traded at $53.95, with a volume of 2139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.14.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MONDY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded Mondi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.04.

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging products; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

