Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Holdings Cut by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $12,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,357,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,461,000 after buying an additional 335,995 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,720,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,107,000 after buying an additional 279,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,245,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 502.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,127,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,776,000 after buying an additional 1,774,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,047,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,366,000 after purchasing an additional 74,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $93.73 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $57.92 and a 12-month high of $95.11. The company has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.54.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Monster Beverage to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

