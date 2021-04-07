Morgan Stanley Grows Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 228.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,769 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.35% of Masimo worth $51,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MASI shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.83.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 1,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $431,837.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,241 shares in the company, valued at $50,196,442.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.74, for a total transaction of $2,797,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at $4,000,282. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,576 shares of company stock worth $5,762,822. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MASI stock opened at $234.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $238.31 and its 200 day moving average is $249.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $179.00 and a 1-year high of $284.86.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $295.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.45 million. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

