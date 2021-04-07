M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $11.93 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

M&R Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 3.0% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534,862 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,523,211,000. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,220,881,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Alphabet by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after purchasing an additional 697,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Alphabet by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,108.21.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $22.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,231.43. The company had a trading volume of 25,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,542. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.69, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,064.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,808.80. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,177.25 and a 12 month high of $2,228.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

