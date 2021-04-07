M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $3.54 Million Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

M&R Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,264 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $3,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 35,744,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,019,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110,503 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,060,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,298,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,391 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,213,394,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,888,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $557,891,000 after purchasing an additional 87,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,625,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $429,505,000 after purchasing an additional 157,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.08.

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,944. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.40. The firm has a market cap of $120.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $37.62 and a 52 week high of $67.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.23%. Equities analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.6314 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 62.16%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

