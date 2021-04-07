M&R Capital Management Inc. Purchases 189 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,469 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Square in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.35, for a total transaction of $278,070.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,661,301.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 13,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.65, for a total transaction of $3,112,739.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,069,110.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,163,442 shares of company stock worth $267,975,830 over the last ninety days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SQ stock traded up $11.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.78. 324,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,657,026. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $235.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.63. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.70 and a 1 year high of $283.19. The firm has a market cap of $112.64 billion, a PE ratio of 393.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SQ. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Square in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Square in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.86.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.