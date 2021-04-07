M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,700 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 12,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 12,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BX traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.51. 23,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,824,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $50.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.07. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $76.25.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.7175 per share. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.23%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc acquired 997,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.96.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

