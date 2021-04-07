M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Given New $167.00 Price Target at Barclays

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.17.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

MTB opened at $153.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $85.09 and a 12-month high of $164.72.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1,438.5% in the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.