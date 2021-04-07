MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MTYFF has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on MTY Food Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on MTY Food Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on MTY Food Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on MTY Food Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MTY Food Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

OTCMKTS:MTYFF traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.49. The company had a trading volume of 885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.27. MTY Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.18 and a fifty-two week high of $46.19.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

