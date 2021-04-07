MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MTYFF has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on MTY Food Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on MTY Food Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on MTY Food Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on MTY Food Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MTY Food Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

OTCMKTS:MTYFF traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.49. The company had a trading volume of 885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.27. MTY Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.18 and a fifty-two week high of $46.19.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

