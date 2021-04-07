Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) will report $0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.11. Mueller Water Products reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mueller Water Products.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $237.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.88 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 13.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Mueller Water Products’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

MWA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of MWA opened at $14.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. Mueller Water Products has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.31%.

In related news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 19,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $250,150.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,132 shares in the company, valued at $936,089.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 7,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $102,675.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $293,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,039 shares of company stock valued at $698,799 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,949,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,320,000 after buying an additional 1,251,644 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,632,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,491,000 after acquiring an additional 492,687 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,585,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,006,000 after purchasing an additional 41,900 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,840,000 after purchasing an additional 888,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,030,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,135,000 after purchasing an additional 14,214 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

